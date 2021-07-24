Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 481,707 Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 481,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

