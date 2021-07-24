Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 54,100 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

