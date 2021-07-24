Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 59,118 iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 125,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

