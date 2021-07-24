Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BeyondSpring worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

