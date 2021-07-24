Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

DVD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

