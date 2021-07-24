Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.