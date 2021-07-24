Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Twin Disc worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

