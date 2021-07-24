Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $125.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

