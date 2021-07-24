Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,530 Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Euroseas worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $18.65 on Friday. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

