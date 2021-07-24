Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 279,200 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 98.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

