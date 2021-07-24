Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 291,200 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

