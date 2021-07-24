Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,081 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STKS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $230,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

