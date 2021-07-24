Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,700 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of scPharmaceuticals worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

