Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,583 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avient by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

