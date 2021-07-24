Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Apollo Medical worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,791.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMEH opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.32.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

