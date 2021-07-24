Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Drive Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

