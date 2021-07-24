renBTC Price Hits $34,068.97 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $424.55 million and $8.27 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $34,068.97 or 0.99993634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,461 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

