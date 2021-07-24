Render Token Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $116.69 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00833614 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

