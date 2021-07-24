Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67,126.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $118,986.89 and approximately $67,126.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,377,471 coins and its circulating supply is 362,526,472 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

