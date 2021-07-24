Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $778.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $1,756,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

