Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

