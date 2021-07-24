Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 530.80 ($6.93). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 529.20 ($6.91), with a volume of 1,693,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557 ($7.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

