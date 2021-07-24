Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics makes up 2.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 2.43% of Repare Therapeutics worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 168,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,567. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

