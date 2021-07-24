Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Position Boosted by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the quarter. Repay makes up about 7.7% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned 1.27% of Repay worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 154,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,352. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.