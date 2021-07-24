REPO Trading Up 4.5% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $96,319.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00144630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.91 or 0.99594288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00883663 BTC.

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

