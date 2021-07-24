Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.