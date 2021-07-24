Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $65.93 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

