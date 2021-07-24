Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -37.52% -730.71% -23.21% Nevro -24.16% -23.26% -11.33%

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nevro 0 3 9 0 2.75

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.44%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $194.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Nevro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.02 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -7.88 Nevro $362.05 million 14.80 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -62.38

Apollo Endosurgery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

