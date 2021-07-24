Reviewing Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Science Products has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.86 $3.34 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Science Products and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Applied Science Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

