Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and $59,774.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00832758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.