Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

