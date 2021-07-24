Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.18 ($134.33).

RHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

RHM stock opened at €80.34 ($94.52) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 381.53.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

