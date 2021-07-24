Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,972.83

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.90 or 0.00049907 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $70,972.83 and $2,531.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.