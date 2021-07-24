RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Tops $10.31 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.