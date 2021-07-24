Ritocoin Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $333,522.86 and approximately $111.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,618,405,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,325,332 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

