Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

