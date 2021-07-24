Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $515,311.16 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $515,311.16 and $381,034.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00144641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,312.01 or 0.99725381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00891026 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

