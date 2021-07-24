Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.63. The company had a trading volume of 521,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

