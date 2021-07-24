Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 173,644 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,469.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

