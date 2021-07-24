Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 21,458 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,427,000 after buying an additional 2,357,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,515,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $77.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.