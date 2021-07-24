Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,169 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.