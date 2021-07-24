Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 511,243 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.14% of Harmonic worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $9,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.19 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

