Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 59,256 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

