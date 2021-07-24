Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.12% of NV5 Global worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NVEE stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

