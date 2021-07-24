Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOX stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $147.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

