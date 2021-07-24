Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,699 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.60 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

