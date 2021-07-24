Royal Bank of Canada Buys 34,538 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

