Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,084 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Watsco worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

