Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,608 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $295.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $295.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.24.

