Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

